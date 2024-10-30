Bar on credit societies’ members contesting beyond three terms illegal, says HC

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declared illegal and unconstitutional a Section incorporated in the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act which bars members of managing committees of credit societies such as State cooperative bank, service cooperative banks, primacy agricultural society etc. from contesting elections to the committee for more than three consecutive terms.

Justice N. Nagaresh held that Section 28(2A) added to the Act by way of an amendment in 2024 is irrational and manifestly arbitrary. The section cannot stand the scrutiny of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

Writ petitions

The court passed the verdict while disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by office-bearers of managing committees of various cooperative societies challenging amendments brought to the Act bythe government. The court, however, dismissed challenges made against other amendments.

The Advocate General argued that since credit societies accept deposits and lend money to its members, continued occupation in responsible positions by managing committee members for long may result in diluting the conditions for sanctioning of advances. Many societies are facing financial crisis due to maladministration. It was under these circumstances that the legislature brought in the section to ensure that the managing committee should consist of persons who have not developed vested interest by holding positions in the committee for long periods.

Court’s suggestions

The court observed that such restraint does not exist in any other democratic institutions like Parliament or State Assemblies or even in local self- government institutions. There cannot be a blanket assumption that members being elected to the committee repeatedly would act to the detriment of the societies. Even if there is likelihood of developing vested interest, being a democratically functioning institution, it is for the members/general body of a society to address such issues by incorporating such conditions in their by-laws. Besides, the restriction was confined to only credit societies.