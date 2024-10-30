GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bar on credit societies’ members contesting beyond three terms illegal, says HC

It cannot be assumed that members being elected to the committee repeatedly would act to the detriment of the societies, says court

Published - October 30, 2024 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declared illegal and unconstitutional a Section incorporated in the Kerala Cooperative Societies Act which bars members of managing committees of credit societies such as State cooperative bank, service cooperative banks, primacy agricultural society etc. from contesting elections to the committee for more than three consecutive terms.

Justice N. Nagaresh held that Section 28(2A) added to the Act by way of an amendment in 2024 is irrational and manifestly arbitrary. The section cannot stand the scrutiny of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

Writ petitions

The court passed the verdict while disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by office-bearers of managing committees of various cooperative societies challenging amendments brought to the Act bythe government. The court, however, dismissed challenges made against other amendments.

The Advocate General argued that since credit societies accept deposits and lend money to its members, continued occupation in responsible positions by managing committee members for long may result in diluting the conditions for sanctioning of advances. Many societies are facing financial crisis due to maladministration. It was under these circumstances that the legislature brought in the section to ensure that the managing committee should consist of persons who have not developed vested interest by holding positions in the committee for long periods.

Court’s suggestions

The court observed that such restraint does not exist in any other democratic institutions like Parliament or State Assemblies or even in local self- government institutions. There cannot be a blanket assumption that members being elected to the committee repeatedly would act to the detriment of the societies. Even if there is likelihood of developing vested interest, being a democratically functioning institution, it is for the members/general body of a society to address such issues by incorporating such conditions in their by-laws. Besides, the restriction was confined to only credit societies.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:23 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.