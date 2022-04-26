Bar Council to write to Kerala government on media leakage

Audio clips of chats between lawyers and clients

The Bar Council of Kerala has decided to write to the State government on the leaking of audio clips of privileged communication between some lawyers and their clients reportedly at the behest of the Crime Branch.

The conservations involving the lawyers of actor Dileep, one of the accused in the actor rape case, and his relatives, which the police had reportedly recovered from the phone of Dileep was aired by some TV channels.

Besides taking up the issue with the State government, some lawyers had also approached the Bar Council seeking action to protect the lawyers and prevent what they termed as the attempts to derail the process of dispensation of justice.

A meeting of the council, which was held on Sunday, took note of the media discussions by including some of the witnesses in the cases that were pending before courts. The council also expressed its anguish over the tendency to personally target judges who were holding the trial in various cases, said K. N. Anilkumar, chairman of the council.

The council will write to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday highlighting the issue, he said.