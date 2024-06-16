Baptism by fire, water for circular as rebels reject synod diktat on Mass liturgy

Copies of a circular ordering the clergy of the Syro-Malabar Church to follow the Syrian Catholic synod-prescribed Mass liturgy from July 3 were set on fire, drowned in water, and even thrown into waste bins as a large group of rebel lay community protested against the diktat and reiterated their intention to stick to the full people-facing Mass even after the July 3 deadline.

The circular was issued by Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil and archdiocesan administrator Bosco Puthur. It was meant to be read out during the Sunday Mass. But spokesman for the rebel group Almaya Munnettam (Lay People to the Fore) Riju Kanjookkaran claimed that the circular was not read out as ordered in 321 churches in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese.

While protesting lay people burnt copies of the circular in front of many churches after the Sunday Mass, members of the historic Udayamperoor synod church dumped copies of the circular in the backwaters and members of a church in the heart of Kochi dumped the copies in waste bins as a mark of defiance.

Reject threat of ouster

“The circular has been rejected in its entirety,” said Mr. Kanjookkaran in a statement issued here for Almaya Munnettam. The faithful rejected the threat of ouster from the Catholic fold after July 3 if synod Mass is not adopted, he said. The lay community and clerics in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese had repeatedly made clear their preference for the full people-facing Mass. However, they have not been heard, he claimed.

Police presence

The rebel group also claimed the support of around 450 priests and the vast majority of lay members of the church. The rebels are holding meetings in each church under the archdiocese to prepare the faithful for any action on the Mass issue and any possible takeover of churches, he added.

The popular Edapally church in Kochi saw supporters and opponents of the synod Mass arguing over reading out the joint circular. Police presence was noticed on the church premises though no untoward incidents were reported during Sunday Mass. The rebels claimed the circular was not read out in the church.

