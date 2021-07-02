Banned tobacco products seized

KOCHI

02 July 2021 01:50 IST

Excise sleuths on Thursday seized 518 packets of banned tobacco products from a migrant worker from Bihar at Broadway in Kochi.

The accused was charged with provisions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and slapped with fine. He was selling the products at six-fold the original price taking advantage of the dry day. Youngsters from across the city had approached him for the products.

A team led by Excise Circle Inspector Anwar Sadat made the seizure.

Advertising

Advertising