Banks urged not to lend beyond borrowing limits of NHGs

July 15, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Banks in the district have been urged not to lend beyond the permissible borrowing limits of Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups (NHGs) when they approach them for linkage loans.

The request was placed before banks at a recent meeting of the district-level review committee after some banks, especially private banks, were found overshooting the loan limit recommended by the community development societies (CDSs) concerned.

“A borrowing limit has been set for each NHGs in compliance with norms fixed by the Reserve Bank of India. Linkage loans sought by the NHGs are not supposed to exceed that limit. However, some private banks at times lend beyond it, which creates problems. CDS chairpersons would be aware of this limit and put up proposals accordingly,” said T.M. Rajeena, district coordinator, Kudumbashree Mission.

The move assumes special significance in the wake of the recent alleged Kudumbashree loan fraud where the accused forged documents and credentials of NHG members without their knowledge and borrowed loans running into lakhs from banks. The Kochi City police have registered six cases in this connection.

The District Kudumbashree Mission has also launched a special inspection drive across NHGs in the wake of the alleged fraud. To begin with, NHGs were being selected randomly and their financial transactions and records were scrutinised. Member secretaries at the CDS level had also been instructed to monitor bank-related financial transactions.

The district mission has also revived the community-based review mechanism (CBRM) to keep tabs on financial transactions. Strict instructions have been issued to convene the meeting of the CBRM monthly without fail. Though it was supposed to convene every month, it had not been happening regularly.

The regular meeting involving CDS chairpersons and bank managers concerned within the NHG limits will help ensure the transparency of financial transactions and flag anomalies, if any. The latest incident of the alleged loan fraud has only further reaffirmed the relevance of the mechanism, said Ms. Rajeena.

A decision has also been taken to resume the reading of audit reports, which had ceased since the onset of the pandemic. The arrangement was meant to help NHG members get an idea of the state of finances and accounting anomalies, if any.

NHG members would be given awareness about financial transactions and the need to stay away from private money lenders. Besides, a recent special project review meeting of CDS chairpersons and accountants also emphasised the need for transparency in financial transactions.

