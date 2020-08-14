Banks told to comply with COVID-19 protocol

The Ernakulam Rural police have directed banks to strictly comply with the COVID-19 protocol.
At a video conference on Friday, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik asked bankers to adhere to the protocol ordered by the government to avert rush.
Only those who cannot avoid visiting banks for transactions alone should be allowed inside, and in such cases, banks should fix appointments in advance and make arrangements accordingly.
Mr. Karthik said physical distancing should be strictly maintained inside banks, and that markings should be made to ensure a distance of at least 1.50 metres between customers.
Sanitisers should be made available at banks, and the COVID-19 protocol should be exhibited in Malayalam and English and, if possible, in Hindi as well. Similar instructions should be displayed at ATM centres where sanitisers should be kept compulsorily.
