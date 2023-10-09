Banks not cooperating with probe into the Karuvannur bank scam, says ED

October 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The cooperative banks involved in the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank scam are not cooperating with the investigation in the case, according to the officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED). On Monday, the ED raised the complaint before the special court considering the money laundering case booked in connection with the scam while seeking the custody of P.R. Aravindakshan and C.K. Jilse, the duo earlier arrested in the case.

‘Details not disclosed’

The agency, which got the custody of the accused, will have to produce them before the court at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The investigation agency submitted that Mr. Aravindakshan had not disclosed the entire details of the his and his family members’ bank accounts and his income tax returns. The agency said it has sought the details of the bank account of Mr. Aravindakshan, his wife, their two daughters and his mother from the secretary of the Peringandur Service Cooperative Bank, where they had maintained accounts.

The bank secretary also provided the details of a bank account in the name of his mother through which ₹63.56 lakh was transacted. Mr. Aravindakshan had admitted that the said bank account belonged to his mother. There were huge financial transactions from this bank account with P. Satheeshkumar, the first accused in the case. Investigation into the transactions in this bank account was progressing, the agency told the court.

‘Rules flouted for loans’

The agency alleged that Mr. Jilse, an accountant of the Karuvannur bank, misused his official capacity to obtain loans by violating rules and in connivance with other bank officials. There were multiple transactions of huge amounts from his bank account with several persons, including the daughter of a temporary staff of the supermarket run by the bank, the agency said.

A few persons were also questioned by the agency in connection with the case on Monday.

