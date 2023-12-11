Banks cannot reduce credit rating of farmers for PRS loan default: HC

December 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Monday observed that credit ratings of farmers cannot be reduced solely on account of the loans taken on the basis of the Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS).

When cases relating to payment of dues to farmer for the paddy procured by Supplyco came up for hearing, Justice Devan Ramachandran made it clear that, under the tripartite agreement, farmers were beneficiaries who sold their paddy to the government and they cannot be treated as borrowers. Supplyco had to obtain a loan from the bank to make payments to farmers, so Supplyco was the borrower and not the farmer. Besides, farmers’ credit rating could not be affected because the government or Supplyco required time to repay loans under the tripartite agreement.

The court noted that farmers were now placed in a piquant situation with the banks appearing to hold that they were the borrowers. The situation was that after parting with their produce and instead of being paid the sale price, farmers were forced to be borrowers for the same sum which they were entitled to in law. This was a paradox that could never be countenanced.

The court also observed that its judgment in this regard was unambiguous. Even if Supplyco took a stand that farmers were borrowers, which appeared to be extremely unfortunate, the banks cannot act as if the farmers were the borrowers. If the banks had given any input to CIBIL negatively on the credit rating of the farmer on the PRS based loans, it would amount to a violation of the judgment.

During the hearing, counsel for Supplyco submitted that farmers were borrowers and Supplyco was the guarantor while the special government pleader told the court that farmers were not borrowers.