Banking staff for reduced working hours

KOCHI

19 April 2021 23:03 IST

The United Forum of Bank Unions has demanded that reduced working hours/days should be implemented in the background of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The physical banking should be restricted for the next four to six months and that five-day working week should be brought into effect, said a communication from the forum.

Working from home and working of banks with the minimum staff should be followed over the next four to six months, the forum said. It also suggested that the concept of hub banking should be introduced without opening all the branches and exposing both customers and employees to the possibility of the pandemic spread. The banking operations may be extended to a few bank branches instead of opening all the branches, it said.

