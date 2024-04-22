Bank not entitled to proceed under SARFAESI against borrower after civil court’s dismissal of recovery plea: HC

April 22, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has held that a bank cannot proceed against a debtor under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest ( SARFAESI) Act once a suit filed by it for recovery of loan amount is dismissed by a civil court. Justice Eswaran S. made the observations while recently disposing of a writ petition filed by a borrower from Kottayam against the proceedings initiated under the SARFAESI Act for recovery of the outstanding loan.

According to the petitioner, despite paying the entire loan amount, she was being proceeded under the SARFAESI Act. She also contended that the Commercial Court, Kottayam had dismissed a suit filed by the bank for recovering the loan amount in November 2023 and found that there was no amount due to the bank from the petitioner. The court observed that once an adjudication by the civil court had ended in dismissal of a suit finding that there was no debt due from her, necessarily, it had to be held that the secured creditor was disentitled from proceeding further with measures under the Securitisation Act, since there is no legally recoverable debt.

It could not be said that that despite the dismissal of the suit filed by the Bank, there exist a “debt” which is legally recoverable one. Counsel for the bank contended that the secured creditor was entitled to initiate parallel proceedings for recovery of its dues through the civil court and there could not be any interdiction on the measures taken by the bank under the Securitisation Act.

The court observed that the stand taken by the bank was not only irrational but contrary to the statue. It clearly depicted the mind of a creditor, where it did not want to respect the judgment of the civil court.

The court, however, observed that the bank could proceed with the measures under Section 13(2) of the Securitisation Act on successful reversal of the civil court’s judgment on an appeal filed by the Bank.

