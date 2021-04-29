Bank directed to reimburse ₹6.26 lakh to NRI account holder

He had lost the money through unauthorised transactions

The Kerala High Court has directed ICICI Bank, Kozhikode branch, to reimburse ₹6.26 lakh which an NRI account holder had lost through unauthorised transactions.

Justice N. Nagaresh passed the directive while allowing a writ petition filed by Gopinathan Palakkal of Kozhikode challenging the order of the Banking Ombudsman rejecting his complaint against the bank. According to the petitioner, a total of ₹6,26,000 was unauthorisedly debited from his account in 2015. The money had been transferred to the ICICI Bank accounts of third parties.

According to the bank, it was an instance of an internet phishing fund transfer case.

The court said that the police investigation had prima facie established that a fraud had been committed. The court directed the bank to restore the unauthorised debits in a month.