Kochi

Bangladesh Navy Chief in town

The Bangladesh Navy delegation holding discussions with Indian Navy officers in Kochi on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Navy delegation holding discussions with Indian Navy officers in Kochi on Tuesday.  

more-in

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, accompanied by his wife, three staff officers, Resident Defence Attache (DA) of Bangladesh and Indian Defence Attache in Dhaka visited Kochi on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, received them at naval air station Garuda.

The Bangladesh Navy Chief held a meeting with Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and discussed the areas of interest for enhancing cooperation between the two navies, especially in the field of training.

He also visited missile school INS Dronacharya, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Diving School, sail training ship INS Tarangini and Indian Naval Air Squadron 550 (Dornier squadron) at INS Garuda.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:44:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/bangladesh-navy-chief-in-town/article30270602.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY