Bangladesh Navy Chief in town

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, accompanied by his wife, three staff officers, Resident Defence Attache (DA) of Bangladesh and Indian Defence Attache in Dhaka visited Kochi on Tuesday.

Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, received them at naval air station Garuda.

The Bangladesh Navy Chief held a meeting with Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and discussed the areas of interest for enhancing cooperation between the two navies, especially in the field of training.

He also visited missile school INS Dronacharya, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Diving School, sail training ship INS Tarangini and Indian Naval Air Squadron 550 (Dornier squadron) at INS Garuda.