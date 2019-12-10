Bangladesh Navy Chief in town

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, accompanied by his wife, three staff officers, Resident Defence Attache (DA) of Bangladesh and Indian Defence Attache in Dhaka visited Kochi on Tuesday.
Rear Admiral R.J. Nadkarni, Chief of Staff of the Southern Naval Command, received them at naval air station Garuda.
The Bangladesh Navy Chief held a meeting with Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and discussed the areas of interest for enhancing cooperation between the two navies, especially in the field of training.
He also visited missile school INS Dronacharya, Cochin Shipyard Limited, Diving School, sail training ship INS Tarangini and Indian Naval Air Squadron 550 (Dornier squadron) at INS Garuda.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.