Bangladesh naval team visits Kochi

An eight-member delegation from the Bangladesh Navy Operational Sea Training Group visited the Naval Base to witness operational sea training at India’s Southern Naval Command. As part of the orientation training, an interactive session along with practical classes on seamanship, firefighting, damage control, first aid and safety at sea were conducted. The interactive sessions also provided an opportunity to exchange the best practices followed. The visiting team went to training facilities and simulators under the Command which provided a professional insight into operational sea training.