Bangladesh Naval delegation in Kochi

A training delegation of five officers from the Bangladesh Navy headed by Commodore Abu Mohammad Sazzad Hossain called on Rear Admiral J. Singh, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, on Tuesday.

The delegation visited School for Naval Airmen, Anti-Submarine Warfare School, Water Survival Training Facility, CELABS, INS Dronacharya, and Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology and Damage Control Training Facility.

Indian and Bangladesh navies have been cooperating in training for a long time. The officers and sailors of the Bangladesh Navy are facilitated to take several courses conducted by the units of the Southern Naval Command, the Indian Navy’s training command.

The delegation will be proceeding to the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, for further interaction and acquaintance on the training aspects, said a release.