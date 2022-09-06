Bangladesh national held on charge of human trafficking

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 06, 2022 01:07 IST

The Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch arrested a Bangladesh native on Monday on charge of fabricating passports to facilitate human trafficking.

A fake passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card and bank documents were seized from the possession of Mohammed Abdul Shukur, a resident of Chittagong. He was arrested from the Mangaluru airport when he was reportedly trying to smuggle out two passengers bearing fake passports.

Four Bangladesh natives were arrested on August 27, when they were trying to fly from the Cochin International Airport with fake Indian passports. Following this, a Crime Branch probe was ordered by Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar. This led to the discovery of a gang engaged in making fake Indian passports and smuggling out Bangladesh natives.

