Bands perform in Kochi metro trains on World Music Day

June 21, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Nikhil Velayudhan Live band and Naadam Music performs at Edappally and Aluva metro stations respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi metro commuters had a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as members of a musical band performed live in a few trains in the Aluva-SN Junction route and back, in connection with World Music Day.

The Nikhil Velayudhan Live band also performed in the evening, at Edappally metro station, while members of Naadam Music performed at Aluva station.

Mango fest

A flower-cum-mango fest will be held at Vyttila metro station, from Thursday to Sunday. Apart from 30 types of mangoes, plants and pets too will be available for sale. Those who purchase mangoes worth over ₹200 get discount on travel.

