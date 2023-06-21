HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bands perform in Kochi metro trains on World Music Day

Nikhil Velayudhan Live band and Naadam Music performs at Edappally and Aluva metro stations respectively

June 21, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Kochi metro commuters had a pleasant surprise on Wednesday as members of a musical band performed live in a few trains in the Aluva-SN Junction route and back, in connection with World Music Day.

The Nikhil Velayudhan Live band also performed in the evening, at Edappally metro station, while members of Naadam Music performed at Aluva station.

Mango fest

A flower-cum-mango fest will be held at Vyttila metro station, from Thursday to Sunday. Apart from 30 types of mangoes, plants and pets too will be available for sale. Those who purchase mangoes worth over ₹200 get discount on travel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.