Ban on visitors at Kochi airport till January 30

The Bureau of Civil Aviation has banned visitors at the Kochi airport between January 20 and 30 as part of security arrangements in view of Republic Day celebrations. Visitors would not be allowed to enter domestic and international terminals till January 30, said a press release from Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL)here. More security arrangements are in place both inside and outside the airport. Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport ahead of time as part of the arrangements.

