Ban on Sreenath Bhasi lifted

November 27, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Kerala Film Producers’ Association has lifted the temporary ban on actor Sreenath Bhasi. The ban was imposed two months ago after the police registered a case against the actor, allegedly for being rude with a female anchor during an interview. The producers’ association had refused to associate with Mr. Bhasi on films during the ban period after the anchor filed a police case against him. The ban had come under criticism from within the film industry. The police complaint was later dropped.