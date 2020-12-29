Ban on single-use plastic to be strictly enforced in Ernakulam: Collector

The district administration is all set to enforce the ban on single-use plastic strictly from New Year.
District Collector S. Suhas has said the production, storage, and exchange of such materials will be made illegal and violators will be strictly dealt with.
Among the materials that will remain banned include all types of plastic carry bags, plastic sheets used to parcel food, plates and cups made of styrofoam and thermocol, single-use plates, cups, spoons, and straws, non-woven bags, plastic flags, and decorative materials, plastic wraps used for packaging fruits and vegetables, plastic water pouches, and PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) mineral water bottles of carrying capacity less than 500 millilitres.
Besides, the stuff available in the market in the name of compostable plastic will also be banned. Only paper, cloth, steel, ceramic or wooden materials will be allowed.
A monitoring system will be in place in the district for the enforcement of the plastic ban. Special squads will be formed at local-body levels for the purpose.
Flying squads will carry out surprise inspections in hotels and shops. Local body secretaries have been asked to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.
