Ban on plastic in Fort Kochi

New District Collector S. Suhas has banned non-recyclable plastic in Fort Kochi beach-cum-heritage zone.

Defaulters will have to pay ₹1,000 as fine. The ban has been imposed in the wake of generation of heaps of plastic waste polluting both air and water. Wanton littering and abandoning of plastic waste is choking drains and polluting the beach. There were also reports of people burning plastic heaps, posing severe danger to human health.

Thus, plastic carry bags, non-woven carry bags, plastic flex, banners, cups, straws, spoons, bottles, cooling films, decorative items, pouches, and items made of thermocol have been banned in the area which is a premium tourist hub in the State.

Moreover, each trader must install bins to collect biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Traders are also duty-bound to ensure that their premises are clean and free of plastic. Defaulters will have to pay ₹2,000 as fine. A repeat offence will attract ₹10,000 as fine.

The responsibility of implementing the order rests with the District Police Chief (Kochi City), Sub Collector and the Kochi Corporation Secretary, said an official press release.

Meanwhile, tourism officials said the 11 sweepers deployed in Fort Kochi by the Ernakulam DTPC and 10 sweepers of the Fort Kochi Heritage Conservation Society can complement the drive to ensure a plastic-free tourist locale. The Tourism Police too can play a role in the initiative, they added.