Ban on parking on Pampa-Nilackal route absolute, says Kerala HC

November 18, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Court critical of vehicles displaying ‘govt.’ boards to flout norms and evade toll collection and restrictions

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that the ban on vehicle parking on the roadside from Nicakal to Pampa is absolute and cannot be flouted by any motor vehicle exhibiting ‘authorised’ or ‘unauthorised’ name boards and emblems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar observed that many vehicles were seen sporting boards such as ‘Government of India’, ‘Government of Kerala’, ‘Kerala State’, ‘Government Vehicle’, etc. to mislead the police, and the enforcement officers of the Motor Vehicles department.

The persons in such vehicles misuse the boards to avoid vehicle-checking, toll payment and restrictions on parking and vehicle entry at Nilackal.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stringent action sought

The court said restricted entry up to Pampa for light motor vehicles with a seating capacity up to 15 was for the purpose of dropping the pilgrims. The drivers should immediately take the vehicles back to Nilackal for parking. No vehicle shall be permitted to be parked on the roadside from Nilackal to Pampa. The police and the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles Department shall take stringent action against the owner and driver of those vehicles.

The court also said that decorated vehicles and goods carriages could not be permitted to carry Sabarimala pilgrims. The court directed the police and the MVD officers to prevent the use of such vehicles in public places.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US