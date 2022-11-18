  1. EPaper
Ban on parking on Pampa-Nilackal route absolute, says Kerala HC

Court critical of vehicles displaying ‘govt.’ boards to flout norms and evade toll collection and restrictions

November 18, 2022 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that the ban on vehicle parking on the roadside from Nicakal to Pampa is absolute and cannot be flouted by any motor vehicle exhibiting ‘authorised’ or ‘unauthorised’ name boards and emblems.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar observed that many vehicles were seen sporting boards such as ‘Government of India’, ‘Government of Kerala’, ‘Kerala State’, ‘Government Vehicle’, etc. to mislead the police, and the enforcement officers of the Motor Vehicles department.

The persons in such vehicles misuse the boards to avoid vehicle-checking, toll payment and restrictions on parking and vehicle entry at Nilackal.

Stringent action sought

The court said restricted entry up to Pampa for light motor vehicles with a seating capacity up to 15 was for the purpose of dropping the pilgrims. The drivers should immediately take the vehicles back to Nilackal for parking. No vehicle shall be permitted to be parked on the roadside from Nilackal to Pampa. The police and the enforcement wing of the Motor Vehicles Department shall take stringent action against the owner and driver of those vehicles.

The court also said that decorated vehicles and goods carriages could not be permitted to carry Sabarimala pilgrims. The court directed the police and the MVD officers to prevent the use of such vehicles in public places.

