Ban banners, flags on pedestrian rails: HC

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to comply with its direction to issue a circular that no boards, banners and flags will be permitted on pedestrian rails, centre medians or traffic islands.

The circular should be issued before July 7, failing which the authority concerned would have to be present before the court to explain the inaction, ordered Justice Devan Ramachandran on Friday.

It was following the submission of the government pleader that it may require the permission of the Chief Minister and two months’ time to comply with the court directive that the order was issued.

The court refused to accept the plea and pointed out that the Advocate General had already affirmed to the court that no boards, banners or flags shall be permitted on the pedestrian rails, centre medians or traffic islands.

All that the government Secretary has to do is to issue a clarificatory circular for the purpose. The official need not seek the permission of the Chief Minister as the court was earlier informed that the intent of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister for discussing the issue was to abide by the directions of the court, the judge noted.