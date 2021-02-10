Bamboo festival from February 16

Event to be held online due to pandemic situation

The 17th edition of the Kerala Bamboo Festival will be held between February 16 and 20.

An exhibition and business meets on bamboo and allied products will be the key features of the festival, which will be held online for the first time in view of the pandemic situation.

The Kerala Bamboo Festival is organised by the Kerala State Bamboo Mission in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP), and Industries Department, said a press release here.

This year’s festival is being organised with the support of artisans, public and private institutions, agencies, and all involved in the bamboo industry. National and international buyers will participate in the festival, and buyer-seller meetings will be part of the exhibition. There will also be B2B and G2B sessions.

The exhibition will feature office stationery, bamboo blinds, kitchen utensils, decorative items, interior design, bamboo furniture, building materials, and bamboo seedlings. For details and registration, call: 0484 4058041/42, 9746903555 or visit kesc@ficci.com