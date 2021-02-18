Kochi

Bamboo fest gets under way

The Kerala Bamboo Fest 2021 has got under way on the virtual platform “FICCI BIKE”. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan, who inaugurated the fest, said diversification and modernisation would be implemented in the bamboo and allied production sector. Technical deficiencies in the bamboo production sector would be addressed.

FICCI is partnering with the Industries Department, the Kerala State Bamboo Mission (KSBM) and Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BIP) in organising the fest. Office stationery, bamboo blinds, kitchen utensils, decorative items, interior design, bamboo furniture, building materials and bamboo seedlings are on display at the virtual exhibition. There are buyer-seller meetings and B2B and G2B meetings too.

