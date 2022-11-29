Bamboo fest gets under way in Kochi

November 29, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The 19th edition of the Kerala Bamboo Fest began in Kochi on Sunday to encouraging response from the public.

The fest commenced amid serious difficulties facing the bamboo sector. According to the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (K-BiP), the organisers, it is an impressive ensemble of the versatility of bamboo and the variety of applications it can be put to.

The challenges facing the sector include paucity of raw materials and finding ways to constantly replenish the supply of bamboo. “It is a forgotten resource, and we have to revive bamboo cultivation,” said Dr. Mohammed Kunju, scientist at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Peechi.

Bamboo goes into making paper, furniture, flooring panels, curtains, incense sticks, charcoal, musical instruments, and food items, and as such is an irreplaceable raw material. Besides, reviving bamboo cultivation can help meet carbon sequestration requirements as the grass can absorb 15 to 35% more carbon than trees.

Dr. Kunju said the Bamboo Technical Support Group at KFRI had been popularising bamboo, spreading scientific knowledge about it and its uses, and marketing products. He added that the response to the fest had been encouraging, and that the sale had been good despite rain.

Biju Davis from Thrissur said he had been working in the sector to make handicrafts for nearly 10 years. There is shortage of some varieties of bamboo brought from other States to meet requirements, he said.

Wayanad-based Sadiq Mohammed said the shortage of the required varieties was met through imports from States such as Assam, which raises the cost of construction dominantly using bamboo. He added that enquiries had been encouraging.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated the festival on Sunday, said the bamboo sector could fully utilise and benefit from the online marketing platform for sale of products from Kerala that was coming up soon.