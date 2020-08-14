Bamboo, deep-rooted trees can check landslips: activist

MLA rues mindless exploitation of natural resources in Western Ghats

Much of the landslips, which had of late become common and were leaving a trail of death and destruction could be largely prevented if a combination of geotextiles and trees/plants having deep roots were relied on to make slopes in the high ranges stable, said S. Gopakumar, president of Better Kochi Response Group, an NGO.

The most important and immediate action that the government must do was to plant bamboos along the contour lines to hold the earth, which was successfully tried out by many countries.

He said bamboo had deep roots and grew fast. The plants could also generate income. Bio-engineering using bamboo was the most cost-effective method of protecting the earth from landslips and erosion. Bamboo grew very well in our climate. The government, with the help of forest and bamboo research organisations, should get into action immediately. Our engineers have to wake up and be up to date with technology. This could save the lives of thousands of people, he said.

There must also be enough drainage pipes or culverts to carry water from the hillside to the valley side. Buildings, if absolutely necessary, must be designed at different levels or supported by stilts instead of retaining walls. In addition, vertical cutting of earth and huge fillings for making roads, buildings and preparing land for cultivation must end. Moreover, agriculture land must be changed to terraces, instead of large flat areas.

Landslides could be either natural disasters or man-made. With some care and scientific approach, they could be avoided or their intensity reduced.

Most of the landslips occur by the pressure of water below the earth, blockage of free flow of water, weaker layers of soil underneath, change of vegetation or man made modifications of topography.

While reiterating that proliferation of too many dams in Idukki was a prime reason for disasters such as landslips, John Peruvanthanam, environmentalist and chairman of Save Western Ghats Movement said that much of the ghats had a 70-degree slant, which made them highly vulnerable if there was human activity, be it felling of trees, quarrying or construction of buildings. “Emphasis must be given to generate power from run-off water from rivers. Consecutive disasters point to the need for shift from economics-based governance to ecology-based governance,” he said.

P.T. Thomas, MLA, spoke of how Britishers never built double-storeyed or even taller buildings in Munnar and other ghat areas, all through their 200-year presence. “They knew the peculiar soil conditions in the region. The situation took a turn from bad to worse during the past decade and a half due to crass commercialisation and unchecked exploitation of natural resources, mainly under the garb of tourism. Ecologically-fragile areas, mainly Munnar, can be saved from ruin only if it is declared as a special ecological zone,” he said.

Only such regulations could retain whatever was left of the region and act as a deterrent to encroachments. The saddest part was that these activities were spearheaded by a section of people’s representatives from the region. And the victims - this time around - were tea estate workers, who were among the poorest of the poor of the area, Mr. Thomas said.