Bamboo Corporation, Cusat ink pact

KOCHI

05 August 2021 00:02 IST

As part of engendering industry-academia collaboration, the Bamboo Corporation under the Industries Department and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

The MoU is for research activities for manufacturing phenol from cardanol. Presiding over the signing, Industries Minister P. Rajeev said that collaboration between industries and academic institutions would be facilitated.

The production of phenol from cardanol is expected to bring down the price of plywood and enhance the potential for exports.

Bamboo Corporation chairman K.J. Jacob and Cusat Registrar V. Meera were the signatories. Bamboo Corporation managing director A.M. Abdul Rasheed, former MP, A. Sampath, and director board members T.P. Devassykutty and Vijayakumar attended.