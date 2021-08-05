Kochi

Bamboo Corporation, Cusat ink pact

As part of engendering industry-academia collaboration, the Bamboo Corporation under the Industries Department and the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Wednesday.

The MoU is for research activities for manufacturing phenol from cardanol. Presiding over the signing, Industries Minister P. Rajeev said that collaboration between industries and academic institutions would be facilitated.

The production of phenol from cardanol is expected to bring down the price of plywood and enhance the potential for exports.

Bamboo Corporation chairman K.J. Jacob and Cusat Registrar V. Meera were the signatories. Bamboo Corporation managing director A.M. Abdul Rasheed, former MP, A. Sampath, and director board members T.P. Devassykutty and Vijayakumar attended.


