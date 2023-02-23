ADVERTISEMENT

Ballot box in connection to Perinthalmanna election inspected before HC

February 23, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The trunk containing materials related to the Perinthalmanna Assembly election was opened on Thursday before the Kerala High Court and its content examined by all the parties in the election petition challenging the election of the UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram from the constituency.

Justice A. Badharundeen passed the order for opening and allowing the parties in the election petitions to examine the materials kept in the sealed box when a petition filed by the defeated LDF independent candidate, K.P. Mohammed Musthafa, came up for hearing.

The court had earlier directed the Election Commission of India to conduct an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the missing of the packets containing postal ballots of the Perinthalmanna Assembly election from the Perinthalmanna sub-treasury and its recovery from the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Malappuram.

