Kochi

Balamani Amma Award presented to Padmanabhan

more-in

Special CorrespondentKOCHI

The Balamani Amma Award instituted by the Kochi International Book Festival Committee was presented to writer T. Padmanabhan here on Thursday. The award was presented by Telugu writer Kolakaluri Enoch at the ongoing book festival. The award carries a cash component of ₹51,000, a plaque and a citation. Mr. Enoch said Malayalam literature had a critical impact on writings across the country. Malayalam writings upheld humanitarian values and a respect for women, he added.

Critic M.N. Karassery recalled Balamani Amma as a writer who was committed to society. She was a Gandhian by all means. He said there was a need to revisit Balamani Amma’s works at a time when people unabashedly paraded Godse as the symbol of Indian nationalism.

Mr. Padmanabhan said he took to reading by enjoying short poems. Even at present, it was poetry that interested him, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 2:21:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/balamani-amma-award-presented-to-padmanabhan/article30199597.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY