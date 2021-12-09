Balagopal offers a hand of help to Kochi

KOCHI

09 December 2021 23:59 IST

State government will consider proposal to upgrade KSRTC bus stand, says Minister

The State government will actively consider the proposal to upgrade facilities at the Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand as well as city road development schemes, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

Participating in a meeting convened by the Kochi Corporation to highlight the development needs of the city which required budgetary support, Mr. Balagopal offered to consider the request of the civic body to take back the land at Brahmapuram, which it had purchased at the instance of the State government, and avoid deduction of land cost from its annual plan fund allocation.

The proposal was put forward by Mayor M. Anilkumar. He pointed out that the Corporation owned around 100 acres at Brahmapuram. Though it was the civic body that purchased the land, its ownership was vested with the State government. The government has been deducting the money advanced by it for the purchase of the holding from the annual plan fund allocation, which has economically crippled the civic body, he pointed out.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Balagopal felt that Kochi should lay emphasis on developing water transport network through its canal network. He offered support for the Operation Breakthrough project, which was implemented to address waterlogging and related issues in the city.

Property tax collection in the city accounted for half of what was collected in Thiruvananthapuram. Tax is collected in Kochi at old rates. Though the proposal to impose tax may not be welcomed every time, payment of tax is the responsibility of every citizen. No local body can function without collecting tax, he said.

Cities like Kochi will be the natural choice of the workforce, which opts for work-from-home post-COVID. The civic body shall also look for employment generation schemes, he suggested.

Climate change and rising sea levels are stark realities, and environment protection should get priority while preparing projects, the Minister suggested.

K. Babu and T.J. Vinod, MLAs, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, Congress councillor Antony Kureethara, and Cochin Smart Mission Limited chief executive officer S. Shanavas were among those who were present.