Bakery unit told to pay compensation to customer for serving poor quality puffs

January 12, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a bakery owner at Kalloorkadu, Muvattupuzha, to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to a family in Muvattupuzha who fell ill after consuming puffs from the unit.

The bakery management has to pay ₹30,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. The commission comprising President D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the order dated December 29 saying that the bakery owner must pay ₹20,000 towards the cost of proceedings.

Though the management rejected the allegations, the panel relied on a report filed by Food Safety officials who visited the unit following the incident reported on January 26, 2019. The Food Safety department had imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on the unit for violation of rules. The officials also found that food items were stored in unhygienic conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complainant had also submitted records related to the medical treatment availed after developing symptoms of food poisoning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.