GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bakery unit told to pay compensation to customer for serving poor quality puffs

January 12, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a bakery owner at Kalloorkadu, Muvattupuzha, to pay a compensation of ₹50,000 to a family in Muvattupuzha who fell ill after consuming puffs from the unit.

The bakery management has to pay ₹30,000 as compensation for deficiency in service and unfair trade practices. The commission comprising President D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the order dated December 29 saying that the bakery owner must pay ₹20,000 towards the cost of proceedings.

Though the management rejected the allegations, the panel relied on a report filed by Food Safety officials who visited the unit following the incident reported on January 26, 2019. The Food Safety department had imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on the unit for violation of rules. The officials also found that food items were stored in unhygienic conditions.

The complainant had also submitted records related to the medical treatment availed after developing symptoms of food poisoning.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.