September 26, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The State unit of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), will hold a Yatra against drugs and extremist activities from October 1 to 6.

It will begin from Manjeswaram and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram. Tejasvi Surya, MP, will inaugurate the programme. K. Annamalai, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, will inaugurate the valedictory meet in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.