September 26, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The State unit of Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), will hold a Yatra against drugs and extremist activities from October 1 to 6.

It will begin from Manjeswaram and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram. Tejasvi Surya, MP, will inaugurate the programme. K. Annamalai, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu, will inaugurate the valedictory meet in Thiruvananthapuram, according to a release.