Bail pleas of Vaisakh, Vidya postponed

June 21, 2023 04:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - KOCHI

The anticipatory bail plea of SFI leader A. Vishakh of Christian College, Kattakada, in the impersonation case and the one of former SFI leader K. Vidya in the alleged forgery case were posted for future dates.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas posted the petition of Ms. Vidya to June 27 after a plea from her counsel. The case against Ms. Vidya was that she produced a forged experience letter for appointment as guest lecturer at Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts and Science College, Attappady. She contended that the case was booked against her on political grounds.

Justice Thomas, who also considered the bail plea of Mr. Vishakh and former Principal of the college, G.J. Shaiju, posted the case for June 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case against Mr. Vishakh is that his name was included as the one who was elected as the university union councillor in place of A.S. Anakha, who was originally elected from the college.

The name was then forwarded to Kerala University. Mr. Vishakh has been booked for forgery, cheating, and impersonation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.