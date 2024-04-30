Bail pleas of accused in Sidharthan death case: HC asks CBI to produce preliminary chargesheet

April 30, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the bail petitions moved by nine accused in a case relating to the death of Sidharthan J.S., a student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad.

When the petitions came up for hearing, the court asked the CBI to produce a copy of the preliminary chargesheet filed against the accused before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. The CBI opposed the bail plea and submitted that the allegation against the accused were serious.

The petitioners pointed out that they had been in judicial custody for more than 60 days and further detention was unnecessary.

The petitions were filed by Arun, alias Arun Keloth, Sreehari R.D, Amal Ihsan, Abhishek, Akash S.D., Billgate Joshva, Naseef V., Rehan Binoy, and N. Asif Khan, all accused in the case.

