Bail pleas in ISRO frame-up case adjourned

January 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to January 11 the hearing on the anticipatory bail pleas of the accused, including former Director General of Police Siby Mathew and former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar, in a case registered in connection with the alleged conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case. The petitions of the accused were adjourned by Justice K. Babu . The Supreme Court on December 2 quashed the anticipatory bail granted earlier by the High Court to the accused and directed the High Court to finally dispose of the anticipatory bail petitions on merit. Besides the former IPS officers, others arraigned as accused in the case are former police officers S. Vijayan and Thampi S. Durga Dutt and former IB officer P.S. Jayaprakash.

