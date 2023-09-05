Bail plea of nine alleged PFI leaders rejected

September 05, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The bail plea of nine alleged leaders of proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) were rejected by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

The plea of K. Ali, Fayas, M.K. Saddam Hussain, Ashraf, Akbar Ali, Nishad, K.T. Rasheed, Saidali and M. Noushad were rejected by the NIA Special Judge Mini S. Das.

The investigation agency submitted that the PFI had a strong presence in Kerala, where it had been repeatedly involved in cases of murder, rioting, intimidation, and having links with terrorist organisations.

The PFI was responsible for many violent incidents and murders in Kerala that have created terror in the minds of the general public.

The organisation was formed in Kerala in 2006 with the merging of three radical organisations with extremist ideologies - the National Democratic Front from Kerala, Manitha Neethi Pasarai from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Forum for Dignity. The founder-leaders of PFI were former cadres and leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India, the NIA submitted before the court.