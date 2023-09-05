HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bail plea of nine alleged PFI leaders rejected

NIA Special court rejects the bail plea of nine alleged PFI leaders

September 05, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The bail plea of nine alleged leaders of proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) were rejected by the Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

The plea of K. Ali, Fayas, M.K. Saddam Hussain, Ashraf, Akbar Ali, Nishad, K.T. Rasheed, Saidali and M. Noushad were rejected by the NIA Special Judge Mini S. Das.

The investigation agency submitted that the PFI had a strong presence in Kerala, where it had been repeatedly involved in cases of murder, rioting, intimidation, and having links with terrorist organisations.

The PFI was responsible for many violent incidents and murders in Kerala that have created terror in the minds of the general public.

The organisation was formed in Kerala in 2006 with the merging of three radical organisations with extremist ideologies - the National Democratic Front from Kerala, Manitha Neethi Pasarai from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Forum for Dignity. The founder-leaders of PFI were former cadres and leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India, the NIA submitted before the court.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.