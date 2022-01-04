Bail plea of Mofia’s husband rejected

KOCHI

04 January 2022 23:56 IST

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of Muhammed Suhail, husband of Mofia Parveen, 21, of Aluva, who committed suicide allegedly due to domestic abuse and dowry harassment. The court, however, granted bail to his parents, Yusuf and Rukhia.

Dismissing the bail petition of Muhammed, Justice P. Gopinath observed that if the allegations against him were true, it would indicate that Mofia had been treated with utmost cruelty by him.

The court said that it was not inclined to grant bail to him at this stage, taking into account the apprehension of the prosecution that the release of the petitioner on bail would not be conducive to the investigation and also in view of the nature of the allegations against him.

Granting bail to his parents, the court observed that the allegations were confined to demand for dowry and making Mofia work like a housemaid as well as the alleged physical assault on her on a particular day.

The court said that the parents could be granted bail as their continued detention was not necessary for the purpose of investigation.