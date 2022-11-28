Bail plea of Greeshma, mother posted for orders

November 28, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The bail pleas of Greeshma and her mother Sindhu, who were accused in the murder of Sharon Raj of Parassala, have been posted for orders.

Justice Viju Abraham will pass the order on Wednesday. Besides the two women, Nirmmalakumaran Nair, the brother of Sindhu, is also an accused in the case. The prosecution argued against releasing the accused on bail.

Sharon breathed his last on October 25. The prosecution case is that Greeshma poisoned Sharon, who died 11 days after consuming an Ayurvedic preparation that she had allegedly spiked with pesticide.