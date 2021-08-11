Bail plea of defrocked priest rejected

KOCHI

11 August 2021 22:28 IST

The anticipatory bail plea of Chunkath C. C. Johnson, a defrocked priest, who has been accused in Aloor sexual harassment case, was rejected by the Kerala High Court.

Justice V. Shircy directed the accused to surrender before the police.

The court closed the petition filed by the survivor after considering the submission of the State that a special investigation team was probing the alleged incident.

