Bail of four revoked

KOCHI

The bail of four persons accused in multiple cases was revoked after they allegedly got involved in criminal cases.

The accused were identified as Nikhil Raju aka Thampy, 31, of Vengola; Ajeesh, 35, of Ayyampuzha; Manikandan, 24, of Edathala; and Arjun K. Das, 27, of Kadungalloor.

The revocation came in the wake of reports seeking the same submitted by the Ernakulam rural police as part of their continuing action against criminal elements. So far, bail of 13 persons have been revoked while reports for revocation have been submitted in the courts for the revocation of bail of 64 more.

All the four were included in the rowdy lists of various police stations for cases including atrocities against women, trespassing into houses, attempt to murder, assault, and drug peddling. Some of them were also booked under the Arms Act.

“We are closely monitoring the accused released on bail in various cases. We will take action to revoke the bail of those found violating the bail provisions, disrupting public order, and engaging in criminal acts,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).