Bail granted to V4Kochi leader

The Ernakulam Sessions Court on Wednesday granted bail to Nipun Cherian, leader of the apolitical outfit V4Kochi, who was arrested on January 6 in connection with the alleged unauthorised opening of the Vyttila flyover. He will be able to get out of the District Sub-Jail on Thursday, according to the members of the organisation. Mr. Cherian was arrested along with three other activists on Wednesday night. The Maradu police had charged the arrested members with non-bailable offences. The court had denied bail to Mr. Cherian on Thursday.

The activists of V4Kochi had denied their involvement in the opening of the flyover before it was to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday. The police had alleged that the activists were responsible for opening one end of the flyover that had resulted in a major traffic block in the area for about one hour.