Bail granted to Maradu builder

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Sany Francis, managing director of Holy Faith Builders and Development Private Limited, and P.E. Joseph, junior superintendent of the erstwhile Maradu panchayat, in a corruption case registered in connection with the construction of an illegal apartment complex at Maradu.

The allegation against the accused was that with dishonest intention for obtaining wrongful pecuniary advantage, they had entered into a criminal conspiracy and illegally obtained building permits for the construction of the 19-storey apartment complex on a land where construction was prohibited as per the CRZ norms and in violation of the Kerala Land Utilization Order 1989 and Kerala Building Rules.

The petitioners were arrested on October 15.

Granting them bail, the court said that further custody of the petitioners did not appear to be justified and they could be granted bail. The court ordered that bail be granted on their executing a bond for ₹1 lakh each with two sureties to the like sum. The other condition was that they should not leave the State without intimating the investigation officer.

