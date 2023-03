March 27, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Santhosh Eapen, the Managing Director of Unitac builders, who was arrested in connection with the Wadakkanchery Life Mission Case, was released on bail on Monday.

Mr. Eapen was arrested on March 20.

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who was arrested earlier in the case, is still in jail. Mr. Eapen was directed to furnish a bail bond of ₹1 lakh.