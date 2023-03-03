Bail cannot be cancelled for involvement in second crime: HC

March 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that bail granted to an accused in a crime should not be cancelled merely because the accused had got himself involved in a subsequent crime, violating the bail conditions.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas made the ruling while allowing a petition by Renjith of Thrissur challenging the order of a magistrate court in Chavakkad cancelling the bail granted to him in the first crime due to his involvement in the second crime.

The court further observed that mere registration of a second crime against the accused by itself could not result in an automatic cancellation of bail. The possibility of false accusations with oblique motives also cannot be ignored. The nature of the subsequent offence and the persons against whom the offence is alleged to have been committed, the stage of the case wherein bail cancellation is sought are also factors that require appreciation by the court.