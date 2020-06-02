Kochi

Bail cancelled, murder accused arrested

Alleged rape and murder of teenager

A youth who managed to obtain bail from the Kerala High Court after concealing facts in a case of rape and murder near Valparai of a 17-year-old girl from Alappuzha, was remanded in custody on Monday.

The accused, Safarsha of Panangad in Kochi, was arrested immediately after the High Court revoked the bail order and directed the police to take him into custody forthwith.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan ordered the arrest of Safarsha who is accused of raping and killing the minor girl.

He had been granted bail on May 12 after the government pleader submitted that the charge sheet had not been filed in the case by the investigating officer within the statutory period of 90 days. This gave rise to the allegation that the prosecutor had deliberately concealed the filing of the charge sheet during the hearing of the bail plea.

Subsequently, the State government moved the High Court, seeking recall of the bail order. The government pointed out that the charge sheet had been filed on March 23, the 84th day of registering the case, and, as a result, the Sessions Court had dismissed the bail plea.

But the fact was not clearly conveyed to the prosecutor.

The court heard the case through videoconferencing.

The court noted that it was prima facie clear that the petitioner had misled the court. The court posted the case to June 3.

The case was registered by the Ernakulam Central police.

